On Friday, Feb. 26, the STMA Dance team competed at sections, coming in fifth out of 14 teams in both jazz and kick.
“Although we are sad our season is over, we couldn’t be more proud of our performances at sections today! In only our fourth year as a competition program, we placed fifth out of 14 teams in both kick and jazz,” said the STMA Dance Facebook page. “We have grown so much this season and have overcome so many obstacles. These ladies have thrived in a crazy year and we are so so proud of them!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.