STMA Kick
Photo by John Wagner, Forest Lake Times

On Friday, Feb. 26, the STMA Dance team competed at sections, coming in fifth out of 14 teams in both jazz and kick.

“Although we are sad our season is over, we couldn’t be more proud of our performances at sections today! In only our fourth year as a competition program, we placed fifth out of 14 teams in both kick and jazz,” said the STMA Dance Facebook page. “We have grown so much this season and have overcome so many obstacles. These ladies have thrived in a crazy year and we are so so proud of them!” 

