The STMA Cheer teams had an incredible season despite hurdle after hurdle, and their most recent (and last) victory took place in Orlando at the UCA Nationals competition between April 23 to 25. The Game Day team placed third — just 0.5 points behind second — and both Varsity and JV placed eighth.
“We were very happy with our placement and our scores were what we expected,” said Becky Stephens, STMA Cheer Program Director and Coach. Despite the fact that a team member had to be admitted to the hospital the day before the competition, STMA Cheer was able to pull through and make a showing at the national level.
“It was a very stressful time as well as emotional, since much of the hard work put in all season was being impacted,” Stephens said.
This cheer season looked differently in more ways than one, starting with the duration. Stephens says that all of the teams really invested themselves in this “season of unknowns,” which started back in June and concluded at the end of April, nearly two months longer than usual.
“Once the bid was received, many hours were spent preparing for future competitions and we honestly did not know if we would be able to attend nationals this year due to COVID,” Stephens said. “It probably helped that nationals were delayed almost three months, but this took a huge toll on the team as well physically and mentally.”
“Each team continued on adding more difficulty to their routines, as well as perfecting their execution to increase their scores.”
This was the school’s sixth year at the competition, and the first for the JV squad. In-person and virtual options were available for this year’s UCA, which was generally smaller than previous years.
“We are thankful that ISD 885 approved for us to attend in person to provide some normalcy to end out our season, and be able to compete on the Nationals mat,” said Stephens.
CHEERING FOR YEARS
“Our success is impacted greatly by the fact many of our athletes have been cheering since elementary school,” said Stephens. “This has allowed our skills to increase in difficulty and execution to be ready to compete against the best in the US.”
Some of these athletes are parting ways from the mat now that they are graduating seniors; many of them having started cheer 8-9 years ago, according to Stephens.
“All of our athletes work hard as a team to accomplish what they do together, but I would like to recognize our six seniors,” said Stephens. “They have been devoted to the cheer program and have served as leaders and role models to our other cheerleaders. I was glad to be able to provide the opportunity for them all to finish out their last and final season as a Knights Cheerleader … They have left a mark on the program and will be missed greatly next season.”
These seniors are Ashley Cushman, Emma Gordley, Evie Kastner, Abby Kemmetmueller, Kendyl Burg and Kaylee Schumacher. “It’s a large group of talented athletes we will be losing, and their love and dedication is top notch,” said Stephens.
While the Knights Cheer team will certainly have a little less pep in their step with these missing players, Stephens is optimistic that next year they will be celebrating with the hubbub of fans.
“We are looking forward to, hopefully, a more normal season where we are allowed to compete in front of our fans and other cheer teams as well as watch and support other schools,” Stephens said. “It was great that our families were able to attend most, but we really miss all the cheering.”
