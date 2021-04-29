On Saturday, April 24 the STMA Boys Tennis team took down Sartell 7-0, followed by a 5-2 win over Brainerd. The team will be back at full strength this week after a two week quarantine for about half of the players, and at press time, were waiting for the courts to dry in Delano for a meet. The team has a record of 4-2 at this point of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.