On Saturday, April 24 the STMA Boys Tennis team took down Sartell 7-0, followed by a 5-2 win over Brainerd. The team will be back at full strength this week after a two week quarantine for about half of the players, and at press time, were waiting for the courts to dry in Delano for a meet. The team has a record of 4-2 at this point of the season. 

