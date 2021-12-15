The Knights hockey team dealt with some illnesses over the week and split its games against Elk River and Bemidji, losing Dec. 7 and winning Dec. 11.
The Knights struggled against Elk River, though they only trailed 1-0 after the opening period last Tuesday night. STMA played the Elks evenly in the first period but gave up three goals in the second period to fall behind 4-0.
Elk River added two more goals in the third period to make the final score 6-0, dealing the Knights their first loss of the season.
BEMIDJI
The Knights bounced back on Saturday with a big win over Bemidji by a score of 6-2.
Neither team scored in the opening period. The combined eight goals were scored over the final 34 minutes of the game.
Max Miller (Tyler Jordan) opened the scoring in the second period. The Lumberjacks tied the game a few minutes later. It would be as close as they got.
Karson Raymond (Alec Waller, Jordan) and JP Johnson (Caleb Waller, Tyler Hansen) scored within seconds of each other to make it a 3-1 game after two periods.
Brady Johnson (Caleb Waller, JP Johnson) made it 4-1 early in the third. Bemidji got one more goal and then Tyler Jordan (Miller) and Jacob Rokala (Leyton Dunton) added to the lead late in the period.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team came back healthy for the game, and it made a major difference.
“When we came out in the second, we really kind of took control of the game,” he said.
Austin Dietrich had 29 saves in the win. The Knights play St. Cloud Thursday, Dec. 16, and hosts Blaine Saturday, Dec. 18.
