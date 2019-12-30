STMA boys’ hockey played in a new holiday tournament in 2019. Instead of the Schwan’s Cup, the Knights instead participated in the Tradition at the PIC; a tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center. The Knights lost their first two games and tied in the third.
The Knights lost the opening game against Blake 3-0. The second game against Wayzata was close in the early stages. Casy Laylin (Alec Waller, Adam Flammang) tied the game 1-1 in the first period and Adam Flammang (C. Laylin) made it 2-2 in the second period.
After that, it was all Wayzata as the Trojans scored five unanswered goals to make the final score 7-2 on day two of the tournament.
The last game of the tournament against Hill Murray was moved to St. Louis Park due to weather. Adam Flammang had a hat trick, scoring STMA’s first three goals of the game over the first two periods.
The Knights led four times in the game, only for Hill Murray to tie the score each time. An overtime period yielded no more scoring, and the game ended in a tie.
The Knights play Buffalo on Thursday night.
