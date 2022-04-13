STMA boys fall, girls win against Eden Prairie

The STMA track and field teams had different results against the Eagles of Eden Prairie as the boys slightly lost and the girls won convincingly Thursday, April 7.
Bobby Cilke (2:11.05) took first for the Knights in the 800-meter run, and Adam Herbst (4:44.07) took first in the 1600-meter run. STMA’s 4x200 relay team (Jarrett Bennett, Muhiz Bada, Ian Strusz, Alexander Lester) placed first with a time of 1:37.11 and the 4x800 team (Owen Negaard, Max Salas, Bobby Cilke, Adam Herbst) placed first with a time of 8:44.57.
In field events, Max Keefer had a solid day as he won both the shot put (45-10.75) and triple jump (44-00.75) events. Overall, the boys fell by the final tally of 60-54.
The girls had a strong showing. Gabby Keefer (7.40) and Sadie Strait finished in a tie for first in the 55-meter dash. Strait also appeared to tie Emma Kvant (27.70) in the 200-meter dash.
Adelyn Kennedy (1:05.44) took first place in the 400-meter dash, Makaela Malin (2:35.43) placed first in the 800-meter run while Alexandra Weimer (5:04.87) won the 1600-meter run. Emma Duerr (8.73) won the 55-meter hurdles.
The 4x400 meter relay went to STMA’s team (Breanna Immer, Elise Linneman, Rachel Heil, Courtney Zuidema) at a time of 4:24.39. The Lady Knights (Natalie Cocking, Renee Meehan, Rebecca Immer, Avery O’Rourke) also took first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:25.08.
In the field, Alyssa Nehring (9-06.00) won the pole vault competition. Olivia Peal (18-01.00) placed first in the long jump and Gabby Keefer (36.00-00) placed first in the triple jump.
STMA’s final score against Eden Prairie was 85-29, another strong finish for the Lady Knights.
Weather permitting, the first outdoor meet was held Wednesday, April 13, at Eden Prairie, the Lake Conference Relays.
