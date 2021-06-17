Following a loss in the section tournament, the Knights entered the week in the elimination bracket, needing to win a few games in order to challenge for the section championship. They got there, defeating Elk River and Rogers along the way before falling to Rogers a second time in the title game. All games took place in Cold Spring.
The Knights faced elimination against Elk River on Tuesday, June 8, but they came away as the victors in a 6-2 victory.
STMA scored a quick pair of runs in the first inning on hits by Kaden Amundson and Jack Denne. The Knights added a run in the third to make it a 3-0 game. The fifth saw them double the lead to 6-0 before the Elks got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.
The defense took care of the rest as STMA won by a final score of 6-2. Hayden Frank pitched all seven innings to earn the victory, striking out three batters.
The Knights moved on to play Rogers later that day and Max Sutter pitched a gem as the Knights beat the Royals 4-1 in the nightcap.
STMA jumped on Rogers in the first inning with four runs, the big hit being a two-run triple by Eric Fouquette. Those would be the only runs the Knights needed as Rogers only mustered a single run in the sixth inning.
Sutter pitched seven innings and struck out three batters.
ROGERS
The Knights played Rogers for the third time in under a week on Thursday morning, June 10, and lost for the second time to end their season in the section championship game.
The Royals had a three-run second inning and added a run in the third to account for all of their runs. The Knights battled back with a run in the third and two more in the fourth, leaving the score at 4-3.
STMA could not rally any further and dropped the game by that final score. Bryce Purrier lasted three innings, giving up four runs.
The Knights finished the season with a record of 18-6, finishing as runner-up in the section.
