When St. Michael native Makenzie Langdok was playing soccer at St. Michael-Albertville High School as a graduating senior in 2017, she never imagined that she would be playing in front of a crowd of thousands with the Minnesota Aurora FC soccer team.
She did exactly that, though, July 23 as the Aurora FC women’s pre-professional team went to USL W championship final in their inaugural season this summer.
“I could have never imagined packed stadiums with crowds in high schools,” Langdok said. “Super grateful for this opportunity and to be a part of this inaugural season.”
Langdok said she felt well prepared, trained and excited going into the playoffs July 22.
“I think we’ve all gotten super close as a team and I think it’s a little bittersweet to be done,” she said.
Langdok was named a captain by her teammates and coaches, helping to lead the season.
“Makenzie is a great player to work with. She is very passionate about the game you can see that in the way that she plays,” Auroroa FC Head Coach Nicole Lukic said. “She’s a good defender. She’s been quite a big piece in our attack. She pushes her teammates to be better.”
Langdok is no stranger to success on the field though. She was named Ms. Minnesota Soccer in 2016 and earned All-State honors three times while playing for St. Michael-Albertville High School.
She was also named Star Tribune Star of the Game June 17, after scoring a goal from the penalty spot that pulled her side even in the 68th minute.
“It just gets a bit more detailed,” Langdok said about the difference between her strategy of playing in each stage of her soccer career. “The speed of play is so different from high school to college to here. The pace of how we play that’s the main thing that’s changed.”
St. Michael beginnings
Langdok’s soccer career has seen her from the home fields at St. Michael- Albertville High School, to the University of Minnesota now to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center as she plays for Aurora FC.
One of Langdok’s inspirations was St. Michael- Albertville High School’s head coach Megan Johnson.
“Playing for Megan Johnson, she gave me a lot of confidence and really trusted me and helped me grow as a leader and as an individual player,” Langdok said. “I think that’s something I bring to the field.”
Johnson has been proud to watch Langdok grow in her skills and said that Langdok is the top soccer player to have come out of St. Michael-Albertville School District. Langdok had been asked to try out for the varsity team as an incoming seventh-grader and is the only player to have played six years of varsity soccer in the district.
“What sets Makenzie above so many others is her work ethic and her drive,” Johnson said. “She continues to improve her game year after year, all while maintaining her humble, kind and thoughtful personality. We are so proud of her and the entire Aurora team. It has been amazing to watch them pave the way for soccer and for girls all over the country. I think my proudest moment though, has been watching Makenzie give high fives, take pictures, and chat with all of the girls dreaming to be like Makenzie Langdok someday. She is a true leader, an incredible role model with a contagious smile and huge heart.”
Moving forward
The Aurora FC team rode into the league final undefeated with a 13-match winning streak. Aurora FC lost the championship July 23 against South Georgia Tormenta FC 1-2 in overtime. There were 6,489 fans who attended the game at the TCO Stadium. Langdok assisted in Aurora’s lone goal, scored by Addy Symonds. Langdok had 10 points in 14 appearances, with four goals and two assists on the team.
She hopes to continue playing soccer in her home state and see where her career will take her. Langdok does have advice though for her younger self.
“Believe in yourself,” Langdok said. “I always wanted to keep playing, but I didn’t know if that was going to be a possibility for me if that was going to be something I had an option to even do. So, just believing that and believing that there are so many people who support women’s soccer is something that has been super cool and it’s been cool to empower other young athletes that you can do this, this is feasible.”
To find out more about Minnesota Aurora FC go to mnaurora.com.
