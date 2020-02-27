The St. Cloud Rox announced today the organization has signed two additional players for the 2020 season with ties to St. Michael-Albertville High School and University of Minnesota. Those players include catcher Cody Kelly and left-handed pitcher Will Anderson.
Kelly, a current senior catcher at St. Michael-Albertville High School, has committed to University of Minnesota for the 2021 season. In 96 career high school games, he has a .466 batting average, 77 runs scored, and 111 runs batted in, which is currently ninth in state history. Entering his senior season, Kelly is a two-time First Team All-State selection and the top ranked catcher in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report. He will join his brother Jack (University of Minnesota) on the Rox roster this season.
Another St. Michael native, left-handed pitcher Will Anderson, will join the Rox this year following his freshman season at University of Minnesota. In 2019 he was a Mr. Baseball Award finalist while being ranked as the third best pitcher and seventh best overall player in Minnesota by Prep Baseball Report. During his senior season at St. Michael-Albertville High School Anderson struck out 68 batters in 47 innings and led the state in wins.
“This is an exciting time for the St. Michael-Albertville area. Having three outstanding players (Cody Kelly, Jack Kelly and Will Anderson) in a Rox uniform from the St. Michael-Albertville area this summer is something I’m sure the entire area will rally around and be proud of,” said Rox Vice-President Scott Schreiner. “To play in a league that has had over 230 players go on and play major league baseball and have three guys from the same high school on the same team is extremely unique to our league. It says a lot about the baseball program at St. Michael-Albertville.”
In total the Rox now have nine players signed for the 2020 season. Field Manager Augie Rodriguez and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season.
The Rox will open their ninth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2020. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2020 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.
The St. Cloud Rox are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League.
