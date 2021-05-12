The following are some recaps of sporting events from Maple Grove and Osseo that happened during the past week.
Orioles baseball goes 1-2 in week
After beating River Falls (WI) 10-9 in eight innings on May 3, Osseo baseball traveled to conference rival Spring Lake Park the next day and fell narrowly to the Panthers 13-12. Three days later, the Orioles hosted the Andover Huskies and fell to their conference foe 8-2.
Crimson boys excel again on the court
After sweeping their opponents the week prior, Maple Grove boys tennis faced a stiff challenge against Eden Prairie on May 3, but ended up winning 4-3. Junior Andrew Dumbauld and sophomore Zach Helmer-Jahnke each won their singles matches by scores of 6-3, 6-1, and 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, senior Ryan Reid and junior Eli Notkin won their three-set match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and senior Calvin Kiefer and freshman Oliver Walseth also bested their Eagles opponents in three sets, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.
The next day, the Crimson faced off against Andover and swept the Huskies 7-0. Dumbauld (6-0, 6-1), Watson Sheard (6-1, 6-1), Reid (6-3, 6-0), and Litt (6-0, 6-1) each won their respective singles matches.
Maple Grove also dominated their doubles matches, with Walseth and Notkin (6-0, 6-1), Kiefer and sophomore Beck Picconato (6-1, 6-0), and Helmer-Jahnke and Max Locketz (6-3, 6-0) winning in straight sets.
Wins hard to come by for Osseo softball
Osseo softball hit a rough patch after falling to Rogers 10-0 on May 3 and then dropping a match up against Spring Lake Park 14-4 the following day.
The Panthers struck big early, batting around and scoring five first-inning runs, and then adding three runs in the second and four runs in the third. Osseo mustered four runs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 12-4, but Spring Lake Park scored two in the bottom of the fifth to win 14-4 via the 10-run mercy rule.
Later in the week, the Orioles hosted conference foe Andover on May 6 and fell to the Huskies 6-5. In the second inning, Andover struck first with three second-inning runs, but Osseo answered that punch with three runs of their own in the third inning. The Huskies added two more runs in the fourth, and the Orioles again made noise by scoring a run in the fifth off a double from Maddie Deal.
After yet another Andover response, Osseo cut the lead to 6-5 with an RBI single from Serena Lee in the sixth, but couldn’t muster another score, and the Huskies left with a one-run win.
