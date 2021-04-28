The following are some recaps of sporting events from Maple Grove and Osseo that happened during the past week.
Osseo softball beats Park Center in home opener
Osseo softball began the season 2-0 after beating Park Center 6-5 on Friday. After defeating the Pirates 15-13 in the season opener on April 9, the Orioles got to take their home field for the first time in nearly two years and swept the back-to-back against their conference rivals. Down 5-4 going to the bottom of the seventh, Osseo fought back and scored two runs to walk off the Pirates under the lights.
Crimson softball opens season 3-0
Maple Grove softball, the defending state champions, opened their season 3-0 after wins over Park Center, Wayzata, and Totino-Grace. In those three games, the Crimson outscored their opponents 35-2.
Crimson boys golf take 1st, 2nd place in meets
In chilly temperatures and light snow flurries, the Maple Grove boys golf took home first place at the Monticello invite on April 19 with an overall score of 303. Josh Galvin was a medalist with a score of 73. Lucas Feterl shot a 74, Will Karkoc had a 76, and Blake Forrest shot an 80.
Three days later, at the Links at Northfork in Ramsey, the Crimson took second place at the conference meet with a score of 292. Feterl won team-low honors with a 72, shooting 34 on the back nine. Galvin and Ryan Stendahl each shot a 73, Karkoc shot a 74, Kagan Kollar had a 76 and Weston Guili shot a 77.
Osseo girls golf split matches against Elk River, Spring Lake Park
The Osseo girls golf team fell to Elk River on April 21 at Elk River Golf Club 230-201. Senior Savanna Dickey led the Orioles with a team-low 47. One day later, Osseo hosted Spring Lake Park at Shamrock Golf Course and defeated the Panthers 203-199. Junior Emily Achenbach had the low score for the team with a 46.
Maple Grove girls golf tops Champlin Park
Maple Grove girls golf defeated Champlin Park on April 20 at Cedar Creek Golf Course by a score of 158 to 215.
Senior Lauren Contreras and freshman McKenna Hogan were co-medalists, both shooting the temperature they played in, a 37 in nine holes. Eighth-grader Carly Hamman shot a 40, sophomore Shea Lamker had a 44, freshman Mia Morton had a 46, and junior Kyla Nygaard shot a 54.
