Sophie’s Squad raises awareness of mental health issues

(Editor’s note: This article deals with mental illness and suicide. If you or a loved one is struggling, you can call 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-SUICIDE or go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness website, NAMI.org.)
On Monday, July 12, Sophie Wieland, a 14-year-old girl from Rice, took her own life.
Wieland, who played hockey in the Sartell-Sauk Rapids youth hockey system, also played the violin, studying the instrument through the Suzuki method. Wieland was described as a sweet person who had big plans.
In the aftermath of this terrible tragedy, Terry Hughes, one of Wieland’s former coaches, turned his grief into action, with his daughter, Gabbie Hughes. Gabbie is a star forward for the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey team and has played for the Bulldogs since the 2018-19 season. The Hughes, in conjunction with the Wieland family, created Sophie’s Squad, a nonprofit dedicated to improving mental health of athletes from the youth level to college by raising awareness of mental health issues and removing the stigma associated with getting help.
Gabbie said consistently getting the word out about the importance of getting help is crucial to ending the stigma of mental illness and to prevent suicide.
“There’s only so much you can do, but we’re going to try and do everything we can to get the word out,” Gabbie said.
Before, during and after the Rogers girls hockey game Nov. 11, at Rogers Activity Center, fittingly against Sartell-Sauk Rapids, Sophie’s Squad held a fundraiser to benefit the organization. Teal merchandise, including T-shirts, bracelets, and other items were sold in the main lobby of the Rogers Activity Center. Wieland’s father, Henry Wieland, her mother, Aimee Wieland, and her older sister, Rachel Wieland, along with Terry and Gabbie, came to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop to kick off the 2021-22 Rogers girls hockey season. Teal was Sophie’s favorite color.
Rachel said fundraisers like these and the organization goals of Sophie’s Squad are a step in the right direction toward ending the stigma associated with getting help for mental illness. Rachel said some of her favorite memories of Sophie include playing hockey and violin together.
Rachel, Sophie, and their brother, Jacob, all played the violin. Sophie’s favorite composer was Antonio Vivaldi, an Italian composer who is most famous for composing “The Four Seasons,” a set of four pieces for solo violin and string orchestra that depict the four seasons: spring, summer, autumn and winter.
“It [playing the violin] was just a way that she could express herself,” Rachel said. “She started to be like me and our older brother because we both played. It started like trying to be like us and it kind of became its own thing. At random times, we kind of take out our violins and play together, which is something that a lot of other siblings can’t do.”
Sophie’s favorite team was the Minnesota Wild and her favorite hockey player was Finnish center Mikko Koivu, who spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons with the Wild before playing seven games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2020-21. Koivu announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 9, and was known for his two-way game as well as his signature forehand-to-backhand move that he used in the shootout during dozens of Wild games.
Rachel said Sophie had a major impact on every life that she touched in her brief 14 years. Sophie would have turned 15 on Oct. 4. Sophie’s plans included getting her license when she turned 16 and attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after graduating from high school.
“She was always someone I knew her friends could talk to,” Rachel said. “She stood up for a lot of people who were being bullied at school. Mainly, I hope that people know that it’s OK to have mental health problems and to be open about it. That’s something that I hope can come from this.”
According to Christa D. Labouliere, Ph.D., a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Columbia University in New York, a teenager or young adult under the age of 25 dies by suicide approximately every hour and a half, and for every death by suicide, there are 15-25 suicide attempts. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults ages 15-24, accounting for more deaths each year than all natural causes combined.
Terry said Sophie’s Squad is going to try to reach everyone, but if they stopped trying because they thought they couldn’t, Sophie’s Squad wouldn’t be doing its due diligence.
“We need to keep pushing forward,” Terry said. “We’re going to do six or seven more events like this this winter. We’ve got to keep the ball rolling, like [Gabbie] said.”
