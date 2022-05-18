The Lady Knights softball team beat Eden Prairie twice and also beat Buffalo before losing to Hopkins to end an eight-game winning streak.
STMA beat Eden Prairie in a 1-0 game May 9. Kylie Gaston drove in the only run of the game for the Lady Knights in the victory. Paige Holm pitched a shutout, striking out two batters. Emma Vike had a double in the contest.
The next game was also against Eden Prairie May 12, this time at home. The Lady Knights won by a score of 4-1. Sophie Juntenen and Kylie Gaston both homered in the game for STMA, who scored all its runs with the long ball.
Ella Luoto got the win, striking out three batters.
Buffalo
The Lady Knights poured it on offensively May 13 against Buffalo in a 10-1 win.
In the first few innings, the Lady Knights grabbed a 4-1 lead and kept adding to it. In the third, Taylor Tschida singled home a run to make it a 5-1 game. A couple of bases-loaded walks made it 7-1. A groundout made it 8-1.
The Lady Knights added two more runs later in the game to make the final score 10-1.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said the girls capitalized on opportunities.
“It’s been our goal this year when we get runners on to make sure we get quality at-bats,” she said.
Hopkins
The Lady Knights fell to Hopkins by a score of 3-0 to close out the week. Their record stood at 11-4, good for second place in the Lake Conference.
The team played Monday against Minnetonka. They played Tuesday vs Wayzata. They played Maple Grove on Wednesday. They play Blaine Thursday, May 19, and Anoka Friday, May 20.
