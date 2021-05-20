The Lady Knights softball team scored quite a few runs but gave up a similar amount in two games. They lost to Eden Prairie 11-5 on Monday but turned around and beat Champlin Park 13-7 on Friday.
Against Eden Prairie on Monday, May 10, the Lady Knights battled, but things fell apart late in an 11-5 loss. Emma Vike blasted a two-run homer (first varsity home run) only for Eden Prairie to come back and get a big home run of their own late in the game to make the score 10-5.
Paige Holm and Ella Luoto both pitched in the game, giving up a combined 13 hits and 11 runs. Khendal Johnson had three hits for the Lady Knights. Emma Miller, Izzy Berning and Sophie Juntenen each had two hits.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team played some good defense but got out-hit.
“We just didn’t have as many hits they did, so we were not successful today,” Shumway said.
CHAMPLIN PARK
The Lady Knights came back strong and defeated Champlin Park on Friday, May 14, by a score of 13-7. It was a quick start for STMA that helped the team to victory as Sophie Juntenen hit a two-run homer in the first inning. STMA added another run in the first to make the score 3-0.
An offensive onslaught followed as the Lady Knights totaled 18 hits including a four-hit game by Emma Miller.
The Lady Knights played at Hopkins on Monday. They played at Blaine on Wednesday. They play at Minnetonka on Friday, May 21, before wrapping up the regular season on May 24 at home against Buffalo.
