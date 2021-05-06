The Lady Knights won three out of four games in another busy week, starting the season by winning eight of eleven games.
STMA began the week losing to Hopkins in a close one by the score of 3-2. Emma Vike had a pair of hits in the loss and Ella Luoto drove in a run. The Lady Knights had six hits overall. Luoto also pitched seven innings and took the loss.
BUFFALO
The Lady Knights got back in the winning column on Wednesday, April 28, against Buffalo, downing their rival by a score of 10-0, playing just five innings due to the mercy rule.
Emma Miller went 4 for 4 in the game and drove in two runs. Emma Vike drove in three and had two hits. Hannah Greeno, Izzy Berning and Taylor Tschida drove in the other runs.
Paige Holm picked up the win in the shortened game, striking out six batters.
CHANHASSEN
STMA defeated Chanhassen on Thursday, April 29, by a score of 7-0.
It was a pitcher’s duel early until the Lady Knights scored a pair of runs. Izzy Berning drove in the first run of the game with a two-out double.
STMA added runs in the fifth inning as they wore out the Chanhassen defense. Leading 6-0 after five innings, they added another run in the sixth to make the final score 7-0.
Ella Luoto gave up just four hits and struck out nine batters. Berning and Sophie Juntenen each drove in a pair of runs while Khulyn Johnson and Hannah Greeno each drove in single runs.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team recently had a conversation about expectations.
“This is what we’ve expected from them the whole season, and now they’re finally starting to come together as a team and they’re playing really well,” she said.
MINNETONKA
STMA defeated Minnetonka on Friday, April 30, by a score of 2-1 in extra innings.
The Lady Knights played Edina on Monday. They hosted Maple Grove on Wednesday. Both games after press deadline. They play at Wayzata on Friday, May 7, in the afternoon.
