A soccer season that started in doubt and successfully avoided COVID-19 cancellations came to a bittersweet conclusion for both the Maple Grove girls’ and boys’ teams on Saturday.
The sweet comes from both Crimson programs claiming Section 8AA championships; the bitter comes from the season coming to an end without the chance for a state title.
The bitter hits especially hard for the Maple Grove girls, who are the defending state championship. The Crimson started the season with three straight losses before finding their swagger, going 9-1-1 in their last 11 matches.
The Crimson won the section title with a 4-1 win over Northwest Suburban Conference rival Rogers on Saturday. They advanced with a snow-delayed 2-1 win over Brainerd on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
“I wish we could have played and am disappointed in the high school league’s decision, especially since there wasn’t a single case of transmission between opposing teams all year,” Maple Grove coach Ben LeVahn said. But I remind myself and the girls, after the first game everything was gravy. In early August, I didn’t even think we would get that. If I was told at the beginning of the year that they could guarantee all 11 games and a section tournament but there would be no state, I (and everyone else) would have gladly taken that offer.”
Against Rogers, junior midfielder Sarah Nistler opened the scoring, cutting inside with a curling right-footed shot off a pass from senior forward Kylie Baranick. Junior forward Lauren Zimmerman came off the bench cold after an injury and scored soon after on a cross from senior forward Emma Fournier. Senior midfielder Kelley Kloncz scored a left-footed rocket after cutting inside with a pass from junior defender Brit Lund.
Rogers came back strong in the second half, scoring early to cut the lead to 3-1 and kept constant pressure on the Crimson. Senior goalkeeper Jordyn Lamker played what LeVahn said was her best game of the year. Fournier locked the game up with 8 minutes remaining when she stole the ball off a defender’s foot.
“We played a great game,” LeVahn said. “This group of girls had to come together and bond in ways they’ve never had and I’m really proud of where we came from as a team from start to finish.
“It was strange to come into practice the day before a section final and know for sure that it was our last practice. Even with knowing there was no state tournament, the game still had the same level of intensity and emotion. There was plenty of excitement after the game but there was not the same buzz that accompanies knowing there was something else to play for — a chance for games in US Bank Stadium, a chance to defend our title, and a chance for hardware. There were 2 seniors (Emma Fournier and Hannah Zahn) that have been on the team for four years and a part of a championship, runner up, and another appearance where we lost to the eventual champs. But we won as many games as we could this year, finished with a win, and come into next fall still retaining our defending champs status.”
CRIMSON BOYS DOMINATE SECTION
The Maple Grove boys started the season strong and never looked back, finishing 12-1-1. The season culminated on Saturday with the Section 8AA title and a 2-0 victory over a strong Moorhead team. The Crimson won a 3-0 semifinal decision over St. Michael-Albertville on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Maple Grove outscored its section opponents 8-0 in three games.
The Crimson got goals from Chidera Anyamele and Damon Humphrey against the Spuds, with assists going to Christopher Frantz and Kristian Lodholz. Holden Waldrum had the shutout in goal.
“It was a great team win to finish off a unique season” Maple Grove co-coach Justin Turner said. “Once again, the players found a way to get a result and give the fans a fun show at the same time. We were without leading scorer Kebba Janneh for the semifinal and final, but the team responded as they have all year and put together three team wins in sections without giving up a goal along the way. A state tournament would have been awesome, especially for our seniors Kebba Jannah, Chidera Anyamele, Levi Dunlap and Alex Grimaldi. But back to back section titles for this group is something we are all very proud of for them.”
