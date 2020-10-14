By Jake Schroer
The Lady Knights soccer team earned its third tie of 2020 to end the regular season with a final score of 2-2 at Minnetonka.
The coronavirus has prevented overtime from being played during the soccer season, leaving many ties unresolved, and it happened again on Thursday night.
Minnetonka scored both of its goals in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead into the intermission. To avoid falling below .500, the Lady Knights needed to respond in the second half.
With time running out in the second half, it looked like Minnetonka would not only win, but shut out the Lady Knights in the process. With six minutes left in the game, Zaya Esterberg scored to cut into the lead.
With only two minutes remaining in the game and regular season, Emma Strait scored to tie the game at 2-2, which became the final score when time ran out.
STMA finished the regular season 4-4-3 and earned the fourth seed in section play.
The Lady Knights hosted Elk River in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday night.
BOYS SOCCER
The STMA boys’ soccer team also faced Minnetonka in the final game of the regular season.
Neither team could get much going in the game, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime. The second half featured more of the same and the game ended in a 0-0 tie, again, no overtime.
The boys finished 3-6-2 in the shortened regular season. They faced Rogers on Wednesday night in the opening round of the playoffs.
