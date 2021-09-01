Soccer: Lady Knights lose 2021 debut to Eagan

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights soccer team had to wait two days to finally play the season opening game after thunderstorms canceled Thursday’s opener, Aug. 26. They got the chance after a minor delay on Saturday, Aug. 28, and fell 3-1 to Eagan.
Eagan scored first with about 26 minutes left in the first half when the STMA defense got beat and a shot glanced off the fingertips of goaltender Hannah Hogland, who played in relief of an injured Brynn Hedburg.
The 1-0 lead was the halftime score, but the Lady Knights scored just a few minutes into the second half as Julia Dupay tallied the first goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1. The Lady Knights looked to take the lead but could not get one past Eagan’s goaltender.
Eagan scored twice in the second half, including a goal with about 5 minutes left in regulation to put the game away and hand STMA a season-opening loss at home.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that the Lady Knights have a lot of young players and still have things to learn.
“The game really showcased a few things that we need to work on and prepare for as we head into Lake Conference play,” she said.
Hogland made seven saves. The Lady Knights played against Wayzata on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after press deadline. They host Eden Prairie at a very early 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.