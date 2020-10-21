By Jake Schroer

The STMA boys’ soccer team extended the season with a 1-0 road playoff victory at Rogers on Oct. 14.

It was a windy and cold night at Rogers High School on Wednesday, and the weather greatly affected the game. It was a very competitive first half of soccer which saw just one goal, scored by Oscar Peraza as he dribbled by three other players and hit an impressive shot from 30 yards.

1-0 was the score at the half, and the two teams resumed play on the windy night, each looking to stake their claim to a playoff victory. The Knights made sure Peraza’s goal was the only one scored in the game, and they claimed victory after a very competitive second half.

With the victory, the Knights moved on to the second round to face the Maple Grove Crimson, a familiar foe. The game took place Tuesday night.

