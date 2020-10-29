By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Knights soccer team ran into Maple Grove in the section semifinal and lost by a score of 3-0 on Oct. 21 night after a rare October snowstorm pushed the game back by one day.
With piles of snow surrounding the field, the Knights and Crimson battled in the second round of the playoffs. The Knights kept up with the Crimson in the first half as they played to a 0-0 tie in the first 40 minutes of the game.
In the second half, snow once again began to fall. The Crimson finally broke through with the game’s first goal about halfway through the second half. Maple Grove scored again later to make it 2-0.
Late in the game, the Crimson were awarded a penalty shot and scored again to get the lead to 3-0. STMA continued to battle, but they could not pierce the Crimson defense and the season ended in a 3-0 defeat.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team did its homework, but just could not execute at times.
“I give it up to (Maple Grove), they played really well, they made all of their chances happen,” he said.
The Knights ended the season with a record of 4-7-2
