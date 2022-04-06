For the first time since 2019, the high school track and field season will begin looking like a normal season. With the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic and 2021 under heavy protocol such as breaking into pods of athletes and splitting up meets between boys and girls, 2022 offers a renewed sense of normalcy for coaches and athletes.
In Maple Grove, the track and field team has roughly 300 athletes participating, which is a small increase from last year. “We are grateful for the continued interest and support in our program,” Crimson girls head coach Jen Riewe said. “We have a wonderful group of returning athletes and a large group representing the senior class.”
Whereas in Osseo, their nearly 300 athletes, which is the most in program history, is a sharp rise from last year, when they only had 165 kids out in 2021. “What we’re seeing is a large group of returnees, but also a ton of first-year athletes,” Osseo head coach John Rundquist said.
On March 18, the track and field season began for both teams with an indoor meet at St. John’s University and then continued March 24 with the first outdoor meet at Osseo Senior High. With a deep group of talented girls for the Crimson, a few names to keep an eye on include junior sprinter Jordyn Borsch, senior pole vaulter Julia Barton, senior distance runner Lindsey Young, and freshman mid-distance runner Abby Oakland. The team may have a slightly different makeup than last year’s, but the goal remains the same for the Crimson.
“Our goal this season is to definitely try to repeat some of the successes of last year. We were True Team section champs and did really well and the conference, section, and state meet. They are a great group and we’re excited to see how the season goes for them,” Riewe said.
For the boys, led by first-year Crimson head coach Sean Heaton, names to watch include senior sprinter Kristian Lodholz, junior runner Gavin Steel, senior hurdler Ryan Bottema, and senior long-distance runner Nick St. Peter.
Osseo
For the Orioles, having meets this early in the season is beneficial for building a foundation and understanding the makeup of this year’s roster, with times and placements secondary to building chemistry among the kids. “The goal is for kids to be racing the best at the end of the season…we are not worried about kids peaking too early,” Rundquist said.
Within the distance running group, the girls will return most of the letter winners from last season, including senior Lex Davis and sister, sophomore Jules Davis. Senior Gabi Baltes, who was a cross country state qualifier in the fall, is set to race in her first track and field season with the Orioles this spring. The boys will be led by senior Matt Oujiri and sophomore Cade Sanvik, with Sanvik being a cross-country state qualifier this year.
The girls sprinters, classified by Rundquist as very “raw,” include roughly 80 kids and are led by senior Chidera Osuoha and junior Danielle Saydee, as coaches still try to get a vibe on where everyone is going to fall.
“It is going to take a little bit of time,” Rundquist said.
The boys sprinters will return upperclassmen senior Malcolm Randolph, junior Antoine Blasingame, and senior Jacob Momanyi, and will welcome several newcomers. Senior Valencia Morris and junior Aiden Rashid are set to lead the Oriole hurdlers this season.
Junior Joem Wesseh, freshman Jewel Wesseh and eighth-grader Nina Thomas are set to be the staples for the girls shot put squad and senior Ruby Revier for the discus. Senior Demi Adebayo, junior Iman Richards, and sophomore Spencer Payne are back and will be leading the boys’ throws. Senior Jeremiah Groff will be a name to watch for the pole vaulters, and first-year track and field athlete senior Lewis Cargeor should be a staple of the jumps team.
“These kids are hungry and working hard,” Rundquist said.
Cargeor is one of 190 first-year track and field athletes on the 2022 squad, something that provides both a challenge and opportunity for Rundquist and other coaches. “We believe we will be able to work through the challenges,” Rundquist said. “The kids are forced to grow up real fast. We are relying on the juniors and seniors to be leaders.”
But even with the logistical difficulties of having a record turnout, the Orioles are just excited to return to and relaunch a normal track and field season.
“This is the first regular year we’ve had in three years,” Rundquist said. “The kids, a lot are three-sport athletes, are working hard and showing up. The coaches are working on teaching them the Osseo way and Osseo excellence. This is a great group of kids. We’re looking forward to the season.”
Coming up
The Orioles will host seven meets this year, including the first Osseo Invite since 1976 April 21. They will also host the district championships May 17.
The Crimson compete at Blaine High School April 7 starting at 3:45 p.m. and will host their first meet April 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.