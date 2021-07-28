Shorthanded Saints continue struggles

The St. Michael Saints fell in three games straight over the past several days, scoring all their runs in a single game, a 17-16 loss to Osseo on July 16.
Despite playing in a pair of home games after that, the offensive outage continued as the Saints fell to the Coon Rapids Redbirds by a score of 11-0.
St. Michael kept themselves in the game for a few innings, but the wheels came off and mistakes added up as the Redbirds cruised to victory.
“Hopefully we’ll have a full squad on Sunday and next week we’ll be able to give someone a decent game,” Thom Krehbiel said after the game, noting the team was not in a stretch of good baseball.
BLAINE
The Saints’ losing streak ran to four games as they fell to the Blaine Fusion on Sunday afternoon, July 25, in another shutout, 7-0.
Blaine scored three times in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. It would be all the offense the Fusion needed, though they added three more runs over the course of the game.
The Saints recorded just one hit and had three errors, a pattern from their other recent losses.
St. Michael played Wednesday night against Centennial. They finish the season with games on Friday, July 30, against Maple Lake and Saturday, July 31, against Centennial.
