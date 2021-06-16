Maple Grove track and field competed at the Section 5AA Championships last week at Mounds View High School and left with a handful of athletes qualifying for the state tournament.
For the girls, both the 4-by-400 meter relay team of freshman Allison Stacy, junior Anna Zigman, eighth-grader Abby Oakland and sophomore Jordyn Borsch and the 4-by-800 meter relay team of Oakland, senior Kalli Smith, junior Lindsey Young, and junior Lily Chabica qualified for the state tournament with times of four minutes, 10 seconds and 9:52, respectively.
Borsch also qualified for state in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 58.48 seconds, taking second in the section. “Jordyn is very focused when it comes time to perform,” head coach Jen Riewe said. “She doesn’t let the nerves or pressure of competing get to her.”
Senior Delanie Siewert also qualified in the long jump, with a personal record and a school record of 18 feet and one inch. Not only that, but due to an injury of one of the 4-by-200 meter runners, Siewert was subbed into the lineup as a replacement and ran one of the strongest legs of the relay, according to Riewe. “She put us in the mix for state,” Riewe said. “It is a testament to the kind of work ethic she has and how dedicated she is to the team. I can’t say enough about her.”
With the state tournament set for this weekend, Riewe said the girls are excited about this opportunity, and given the uncertainties of the past year, competing on the biggest stage will be a much-deserved reward. “We want to bring the excitement for this opportunity,” Riewe said. “It is special for them to share this moment with their teammates.”
For the boys, both the four-by-100 and four-by-200 meter relay teams of junior Derrick Jameson, senior Daniel Baltes, junior Kristian Lodholz, and senior Nick Westphal qualified for the state tournament. The four-by-100 relay finished second with a time of 43:12, a new school record, and the four-by-200 relay came in first with a time of one minute and 30 seconds.
Baltes also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, with a personal record time of 21.98 seconds .“Daniel has been a workhorse the whole season,” boys head coach Casey Roberts said. “The kid has grown and matured so much.”
Throughout the season, Roberts has been telling his guys that he doesn’t want them to run the fastest at the beginning of the year, rather at the end. Even with the oppressively hot conditions last week, Roberts was encouraged with how his team ran.
“I was impressed with how our kids performed in the heat,” he said. “It showed our kids could battle through every kind of condition.”
From the end of the section meet until the state meet on Saturday, Roberts has been texting the state-bound guys a simple but profound message: “Show up and show out.”
