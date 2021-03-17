Osseo seniors Nicholas Trzynka and Vaughn Ruska closed their high school Nordic skiing careers March 12 in the state meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, leaving their legacy behind for future classes.
Trzynka, who was making his second trip to state, led the way with a 52nd-place finish in 22 minutes, 45.8 seconds. Ruska took 93rd in 23:37.4.
“I thought the boys did great,” Osseo head coach Brandon Burns said. “It was an opportunity to go and compete with the best in the state and I thought they did just that.”
Burns said the impact of Trzynka and Ruska on the program goes beyond the here and now.
“They encouraged the idea that skiing can be a lifelong passion, not just something you do in high school,” he said. “They have acted as leaders and brought a love of skiing and competition to the team.”
Trzynka finished 77th overall at state last season, so he jumped up 25 places in 2021. He had the 41st fastest classic time of 11:47.1. He had the 87th best skate time out of 158 skiers in 10:58.7. Ruska finished with the 54th fastest classic time in 12:02.9. His skate time was 11:34.5, which was 128th out of 158.
As for the future of Osseo Nordic skiing. Both the girls and boys program many younger skiers next season that Burns said are ready to take the mantle.
“I feel really positive on the direction of our team,” he said.
Armstrong senior Roger Anderson won the individual state title in 20:11.1, beating Wayzata senior Colin Freed (20:15.2).
Southwest junior Cooper Camp was third overall in 20:28.6, and Little Falls senior Jackson Grant was fourth in 20:29.6. Ely senior Jasper Johnston took fifth in 20:30, and Southwest senior Victor Sparks was sixth in 20:31.9.
Marshall School senior Declan Hutchinson (20:35.9), Jefferson junior Jonathan Clarke (20:44.6), Eden Prairie sophomore Benon Brattebo (20:52.3) and Forest Lake junior Noah Erickson (20:58.4) were the other individual medalists.
Minneapolis Southwest won the team title with a 416, and Forest Lake (413) and Wayzata (369) were second and third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.