Senior leaders create optimism for area home school boys cross country

It is the smallest yet maybe strongest boys cross country team fielded by the Northwest Nighthawks home school program in the eight years of the state sanctioned program.
“We really think we have a shot at qualifying as a team this year,” said assistant coach Jennifer Swanson. “These guys are best friends having been working together for years and most of them are graduating. So, this is a special season for them.”
Top returners from 2020 are seniors Luke Swanson, Sebastian Michael, Joe Winters, Will Hutchinson and Matt Westrich, plus Mark Swanson, a ninth-grader.
Senior Jeremiah Gavin took off the 2020 cross country season, but went to state in 2019 along with Luke Swanson. Luke and Michael qualified for state in 2020, but no state meet was held.
Most of the above medaled at the Section 5A track and field meet last spring, with Luke Swanson qualifying for state in the 1600-meter run.
The other ninth-grader, Charlie Gundale, was a solid middle school competitor in 2020 and is looking forward to moving up to the high school distance. Senior William Gentrup is also on varsity.
The boys finished fourth in the section the past two seasons. Coach Swanson said it will be interesting to see how things shake up with the new three-class system. New teams are moving into the section while others move out.
The girls are looking to rebuild after finishing 15th in the section last year with a program high of ninth place.
“With everyone back in action, we are expecting to improve on that and land in the top five,” said coach Swanson.
Top returners from 2020 are senior Siena Michael, juniors Lily Winters and Sophie Prigge, sophomores Maria Jose Plotts, Grace Hutchinson. Lydia Myskowski and Naomi Chernyavsky.
Several were standout middle school runners who took off the 2020 season. Swanson said they have returned to running well in practices and are expected to be solid contributors. Ninth-grader Mina Gavin was also a strong middle school runner who is returning after time away.
Others on varsity are senior Jada Kodl and Luci Chamberlain, junior Kiera Peterman and ninth-graders Chloe Genda and Dani Spencer.
“Most new team members are siblings of current or former runners,” adds Swanson. “No one gets cut. As families graduate out, new families join. It’s a great community and a positive, hardworking culture.”
The program did not hold summer practices, but many dedicated themselves to running over the summer.
Kirk Swanson is the head coach. Other assistant coaches are Cristine Nielsen and Tim Winters. This is Nielsen’s sixth season, but it is her first year without one of her own children participating. It is the first season helping out for Winters, who had children in the program the past three years.
Captains are seniors Luke Swanson, Sebastian Michael, Eliana Compton and Siena Michael.
The first meet at Shamrock golf course, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The meet is hosted by Rockford.
