Section swimming and diving meets wrapped up this past week as swimmers and divers locked up their spots for the state meet, which begins Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
Section 6AA meet
For the first time in school history, the Armstrong Falcons girls swimming and diving team captured the section title.
The finals were held at St. Catherine University in St. Paul Nov. 11 with the prelims for the section meet taking place on Nov. 9. Swimmers earn a spot at the state meet by either meeting the time standard set for the event or finishing in the top two at the section meet.
The Falcons captured the team title with 370 points. St. Paul Central came in second with 321 and Minneapolis Southwest in third with 319. The girls won the meet despite winning just two events - the 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Senior Olivia Kehn touched the wall in first for the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.17 seconds. The team of Ella Cooley, Amanda Hyland, Riley Sheffer and Lucia Freed won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:40.64, just ahead of St. Paul Central’s relay at 3:41.21.
Armstrong had a pair of swimmers finish second earlier in the meet. Freed finished with a 2:13.60 in the 200 individual medley and Cooley a 24.73 in the 50 free. Right behind Cooley in the 50 free was Kehn with a 24.74.
Other second-place finishes for the Falcons came in the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle relay. Hyland touched the wall in the 500 at 5:20.21, three seconds behind the winner Ida Kozlowicz of Hopkins. Sheffer came in third at 5:21.88.
In her second event, Freed finished second with a 59.72 in the 100 backstroke. The second-place 200 freestyle relay team consisted of Nola Fisher, Hyland, Kehn and Cooley.
Winning only two events on the night, the depth of Armstrong’s team powered them to victory. The girls team had three other swimmers place in the top five.
State meet qualifiers
Armstrong will have two relays and four individual swims at the state meet. The 200 free relay is seeded 19th out of 20 and the 400 free relay is 15th out of 18.
Freed will compete in two events - the 200 IM and 100 back. She’s seeded 20th in the 200 IM and 16th in the 100 back. Cooley (50 free, 22nd), Hyland (500 free, 19th) and Keh (100 breast, 16th) will also represent The Falcons at the state meet.
Section 5AA Meet
The Section 5AA was held Nov. 12 at Minnetonka High School.
Wayzata won the team title comfortably with 680.5 points. Maple Grove was in second with 407.5 and Champlin Park third with 302.
Park Center was seventh with 87 points and Cooper finished eighth with 48.
Senior Kari Bork had the highest finish for the Rebels, coming in the 50 freestyle event. She finished fourth with a time of 25.14. The team did have two of its relays finish in the top three, including the 400 free relay qualifying for state with a second-place finish.
Bork, Addy Stover, Mari Lachinski and Sophie Norsted made up the relay that finished with a time of 3:43.59. The 200 medley relay finished third with a 1:52.56, consisting of Norsted, Olivia Knox, Malia Johnson and Bork.
Sophomore Maya Woods of Park Center finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition with 370.20 points and qualified for the state meet.
