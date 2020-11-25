Season’s abrupt end disappoints, inspires Crimson

Just like that, it’s over.
It’s over for those who were having promising seasons and those who were simply happy to be playing. The end of the Minnesota high school fall sports season and a delay to the start of winter sports was made official on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when Gov. Tim Walz issued an Executive Order that quickly squashed the hopes and dreams of athletes, coaches and fans.
The “hold” on high school athletics went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, due to numerous reported coronavirus outbreaks. The youth sports ban, which includes high schools, is expected to last until at least Dec. 18, but the ban also could be extended should outbreaks continue.
Dreams of state championship, of course, were already dashed before the delayed season began since the Minnesota State High School League canceled all fall state tournaments.
The news, though not necessarily unexpected, didn’t erase the sting of an abrupt end to the season. The news was especially difficult for the Maple Grove volleyball team, whose season concluded with a 3-0 loss to defending Class 3A champion Wayzata in the championship match of a hastily arranged “unofficial” Section 5AAA tournament on Friday. The Crimson advanced to the title match with a thrilling 3-2 semifinal win over Rogers on Thursday and concluded an unbeaten regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Osseo on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Maple Grove finished the late-starting, staggered and sometimes-interrupted season 13-1.
Normally, the section title earns a trip to the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament. That building, however, remains dormant as its main tenant – the NHL’s Minnesota Wild – are awaiting word on when their season will begin.
“Of course it hurts that it has to end, but our coaches have prepared us and we already got more of a season than we expected,” Maple Grove junior co-captain Cara Cyr said. “The volleyball community has been amazing this season, and they have been very supportive and helpful throughout. I think we were all a little bummed out that the season was going to end sooner than we hoped for. It does hurt a little bit more but we know that there is nothing we can do right now to change that.”
The decision meant a sudden end to the high school volleyball careers of the seniors, including Skylar Gray. The daughter of head coach Jamison Gray’s career is far from over as she’s a University of Minnesota recruit, but losing out on the final weeks of the high school season was, quite simply, a bummer.
“With everything that has been happening this season, we have actually been waiting for the next shoe to fall,” Skylar Gray said. “I won’t lie and say that it wasn’t a bit disappointing, because we have been working so hard. We really were looking forward to the opportunity to finish this already shortened season strong and get to play a section playoff in December. We love this sport and competing as a team is in our blood. We have been blessed to be able to get in as many matches as we have and know that the changes are meant to keep us all safe.”
Emotions of losing the season aside, Jamison Gray understands the decision.
“No matter when it came to an end, it would have been hard – especially with the number of seniors we have in the program,” he said. “I think it helps tremendously knowing that the amazing volleyball community behind our program, conference, and section moved mountains for these girls and they got the opportunity to play for a section title.”
TIME TO FOCUS, IGNORE THE RUMORS
Once rumors began circulating about the governor’s announcement last week, coach Gray told his team to shut off their cell phones and ignore social media to help them keep their focus. Before the Osseo match, Gray gathered his team and delivered a message that had a silver lining.
“We were all expecting that he would tell us the season would be over after that match,” Skylar Gray said. “We were stunned when he told us that we would get to play for two more days in a section tournament. It took a little bit to sink in but all we could think about was how thankful we got to play for two more days.”
“I thought (coach Gray) was going to give us a big speech about what a great season it has been and how grateful he was to coach us,” Cyr said. “So when he said we have the section tournament tomorrow we were stoked that we got to keep playing. We were so thankful for the opportunity.”
For Skylar Gray, it was better than not having a season at all.
“It has been an amazing season and we have been given so many opportunities to do things that we didn’t originally think would happen,” she said. “We are so thankful for the coaches in our conference and section for giving us a couple more days on the court.
“We have talked a lot about the reality of this season and our coaching staff has always stressed the fact that nothing is a guarantee and that we need to live every rally, practice and match to the fullest. The hardest part about the sudden end of the season is knowing that we are almost out of time with our teammates. Friday was be the end of the high school volleyball journey for our seniors, but it has been one amazing ride.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.