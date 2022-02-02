Sean Heaton announced as new Crimson boys track, field coach

On Jan. 13, Sean Heaton, a track and field assistant coach since 2019, was announced as the new boys’ track and field head coach. Heaton, a Maple Grove Senior High alumnus and five-year member of the Crimson cross country, Nordic skiing, and track and field teams, made five state meet appearances across all three of those sports.
After graduating in 2014, Heaton continued his education and his running career at Augustana University, where he began his studies to become a biology teacher, all the while competing on the Division 2 cross country and track and field teams. Some of his accomplishments include two Northern Sun Conference team cross country titles, one NCAA Central Regional title, and two appearances at the NCAA cross country national championships.
Heaton has been coaching at Maple Grove as an assistant coach since the fall of 2019 on the track and field, cross country, and Nordic skiing teams, all the while working as an assistant cross country and track and field coach at St. Catherine University.
When the head coaching position opened up for the boys track and field team, Heaton jumped at the opportunity to apply for the job. “I got really excited when the position opened up,” he said. Heaton said he wrote down like a “million ideas” of what to do for the team before getting offered the job, and his excitement peaked when he got the official offer.
But this is his first time as a head coach of a program and Heaton feels like his experience as an assistant coach in the program will help him navigate the expectations and pressures that come with the job. “Pressure can be a good thing,” Heaton said. “I feel like I have a leg up knowing the program as a student and as a coach. Head coaching will be brand new to me and I will be learning it constantly.”
Starting day one, Heaton hopes to build upon the relationships already created in the program, to grow the love for the sport in the community. “Due to the number of athletes that are on any given track and field roster, especially at Maple Grove, there is endless opportunity to continue to grow as a team,” Heaton said. “Track and field is where student-athletes who are so diverse in their abilities and areas of strength get to come together once a year to work together towards accomplishing something bigger than individual glory. I want to bolster Maple Grove as a town that loves and cares about track and field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.