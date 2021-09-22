Schuman sets up Rockford volleyball for two more victories

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford volleyball utilized all its strengths when winning two close five-set matches to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Rockets defeated Delano 25-23 twice and 17-15 in the tie-breaking set. Delano won 25-18 twice. Rockford also beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in five games.
“We have had a great start to the season,” said coach Jennifer Milton. “A tough competitive attitude and experience have helped us stay focused and confident in close five-game matches.”
Against Delano, setter Lauren Schuman provided 50 set assists. She would add 48 against HLWW for almost 100 assists in two matches.
Lauren Loegering powered the offense with 24 kills and three blocks. Kylee Sauers had nine kills and 17 digs. Sophie Bremel added 13 kills and four blocks and Hannah Ekman had eight kills.
Rockford also had a thriller against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. The Rockets lost 25-9, won 25-21, lost 26-24, won 25-17 and won 15-11.
Bremel had 23 kills and 24 digs. Loegering had eight kills, 26 digs and three ace serves. Sauers had eight kills, four aces and 20 digs. Schuman had 48 set assists.
“Being able to rely on a number of hitters has made our offense difficult to stop,” added Milton. “We are able to spread out our offense, and when one hitter has struggled, the others have stepped up. Aggressive serving and solid defense have also been keys to our success thus far.”
The week prior Rockford won four of five matches at the Mound Westonka invitational. The team beat Cooper 2-0, Orono 2-1 and Mound Westonka 2-0 before losing to Sartell-St. Stephen 2-1.
In the loss, Rockford lost 25-23, won 25-21 and lost 15-9.
For the season, Bremel leads with 92 kills and Loegering has 81. Dellys Anderson Rodriguez has 23 ace serves and Schuman has 238 of the team’s 265 set assists.
Rockford is home against New London-Spicer Thursday, Sept. 23, before going to the Dassel-Cokato Invitational Saturday, Sept. 25. The team is home against Litchfield Tuesday, Sept. 28.
