Schulte pours in 40 points to lead MG girl cagers to OT win

Senior guard Abby Schulte scored a career-high 40 points to lead Maple Grove to an 87-84 win at Rogers Dec. 13.
Schulte made 13 of 22 field goals, was 2 of 4 from beyond the three-point arch and converted 12 of 15 free throws. She also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked six shots.
Junior forward Jordyn Lamker scored 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The Crimson led 41-35 at halftime but Rogers rallied in the second half to force overtime. Maple Grove outscored Rogers 10-7 in extra time to earn its fourth straight win.
Maple Grove (5-2) next visits Coon Rapids Friday, Dec. 20.
