Scheduling becoming huge challenge at Osseo High School

The job of scheduling events for a high school activities director is about as constant and the sunrise and sunset. There are facilities to book and, especially in the winter and spring, rescheduling of weather-related postponements.
Throw in this thing called COVID-19, and all bets are off. Though unprecedented, activities directors are working with their coaches and administrators to find a way to make things work.
Bill Quan has been the activities coordinator at Osseo High School since 2015. More than ever, scheduling is a fluid situation for Quan and his colleagues, and he’s doing what he can while balancing what is in the best interest of the students.
Life is ‘day to day’ is a good way to put (how things are going),” said Quan, who was a chemistry teacher before transitioning to his current position. “Things are changing in our community and state constantly and we just must be able to think on our toes and adjust to what we are given.”
Activities directors are currently dealing with a classic chicken-or-egg scenario. The ban on high school and youth sports, under an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz, is in effect until Dec. 18. When the ban is lifted is anyone’s guess.
At a meeting of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors last week, several scenarios of when to begin the winter season were presented. The possibilities for practice start dates are Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.
The league is putting a high priority on teams playing as many games as possible over the length of the season, though there will still be a reduction in regular-season competitions of up to 30%.
Figuring out what to schedule and when has become a group effort more than ever.
“I work with a wonderful group of ADs in the Northwest Suburban Conference that put students at the forefront of all our decisions, even if it means a little more work for us,” Quan said. “All the coaches understand that the AD’s are doing their best to organize each activity so that it maximizes opportunities for the students.”
The fall season for football and volleyball was postponed until next spring, only to see the MSHSL reverse its decision after parental pressure. An abbreviated season was played for both, but with the expected interruptions and – in many cases – instant cancellations of a season.
Maple Grove was 4-1 and looking forward to a rivalry game with Champlin Park. That game was canceled after a positive test on the team, and subsequent playoff games were instantly nixed. The Crimson volleyball team only lost one match to COVID-19, but all lost the opportunity to compete in a state tournament.
That leads to the obvious question: Now what?
“There have been lots of meetings to brainstorm ideas to make each sport season work,” Quan said. “Reflecting on the fall, I think that the conference AD’s were successful in producing a fall season for athletes to compete in safely. There is lots of work ahead of us for winter and spring to make this happen again. Winter gets more complicated with gym space, hockey rink times, courses for Nordic skiing practices and meets, and the lack of officials. Spring may have to be rebuilt with the new starting dates for the seasons.”
Following COVID-19 protocols, and enjoying what events can be played, also is important, Quan stressed, along with this advice to the student-athletes:
“Enjoy each day that you are given the opportunity to compete with your teammates because we are not promised tomorrow.”
