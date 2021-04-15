Ellie Sather is expected to be a Rockford softball key leader this season as the only varsity senior.
She answered the call last week by going 3 for 4 in both games played and won, driving in six total runs.
The center fielder has been on varsity since eighth grade. Sather was recently named Rockford’s Athena Award winner as the top female athlete. She also was a leader in cross country and basketball.
After last season was canceled due to COVID-19, only three varsity players return including juniors Makayla Graunke and Emma Sather.
Rockford opened with a 17-2 victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake in just four and a half innings due to the 15-run rule. The Rockets also defeated Big Lake 6-1 Saturday, April 10.
The Rockets scored four runs in the first inning against GSL helped by three walks, two errors and a hit batter.
Bats came alive in the second inning when scoring eight runs. Graunke homered to drive in Ellie Sather who singled. The other key hit was a 2-run homer by Ellie Sather.
Rockford added five runs in the bottom of the fourth after two outs to win on the run rule. After sophomore Julia Houghton doubled, Rockford got singles by sophomore Breann Blanchard, ninth-grader Kennedy Torborg, junior Rylee Larson and Emma Sather.
Graunke pitched the four innings, yielding four hits and striking out seven. Emma Sather, Graunke and Larson each had two hits. All nine batters had at least one hit.
Graunke also pitched well against Big Lake, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. Ellie Sather was 3 for 4 again with 3 RBIs and a double. Other hits were by Emma Sather and Lily Jackson. Houghton pitched the seventh inning.
“We only had five hits and struck out 14 times,” said coach Dawn Engebretson. “But we took advantage of their errors and had some very timely hits.”
Other juniors on varsity include Sophia Brun, Alix Gifford, Lily Jackson and Reagan Pedersen. Other sophomores are Calla Koshiol and Shellie Virnig.
Graunke was a standout pitcher and hitter as a ninth-grader. She hit two homers in one playoff game two years ago.
“The start to this season has been difficult,” said Engebretson. “We were on spring break for the first week of practice when missing some players. We have also had some non-COVID illnesses and some players needing to quarantine due to exposure to someone with COVID.”
Players and fans will be asked to wear masks at all times.
Former Rockford standout softball player Brianna Calder is back helping with coaching. Also back as coaches are Jason Calder and Dan Bye, who joined the team last year when there was no season.
“So, we have been able to have a lot of quality instruction in small groups,” said Engebretson. “This will definitely help us for future years.”
Rockford is home vs. Watertown-Mayer, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, and against Centennial, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The team is at New London-Spicer, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Annandale April 22 and at Glencoe-Silver Lake April 23.
