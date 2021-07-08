Three-sport standout Ellie Sather is the Athena Award winner at Rockford.
The annual Athena Awards recognizes the achievements of female athletes from public and private high schools in the greater Minneapolis area.
Sather recently helped Rockford (20-6) advance to the section softball title game before losing 1-0 to Maple Lake. Sather was one of only three returning players.
“Losing 1-0 in the section final was devastating, but I was so proud of my team’s effort against Maple Lake to force a second title game,” noted Sather about the double elimination format. “It was very hard to hear that the season was canceled last year, but I was grateful that I still had one more season. I kept working hard and practicing to push myself and get better.”
Sather played on varsity since eighth grade and was a captain this season. This year she batted .459 with 39 hits, 26 RBI’s and seven homeruns. She only struck out seven times.
After the season, Sather played centerfield in both state All-Star games. She batted 2 for 4 with a double and a home run.
“It was an honor to play with some of the best players in my class,” added Sather.
Over the years Ellie was able to play on varsity teams with her sister Emma, including in cross country, basketball and softball.
“Playing with my sister has been a lot of fun,” said Ellie. “I think it has made our relationship stronger as we are very close and have similar goals. I will definitely miss playing with her.”
In cross country Sather earned six varsity letters, starting in seventh grade. She was captain for three years and earned team most valuable honors four times.
“I chose to run cross country because I wanted to do a fall sport and I had never played volleyball or soccer,” noted Sather. “I showed up to practice the first day and ending up loving the sport. Running definitely helped with endurance for basketball and pushed me to be mentally stronger in all my sports.”
In basketball Sather also earned four letters and was captain for two seasons.
“I technically do not have an off season,” said Sather. “Being a three-sport athlete, I am almost always playing multiple sports at a time. In the winter I go to basketball practice after school and then go to softball training two to three times a week. The only season that I am not doubling up sports is the high school softball season.”
Sather is a member of the National Honor Society. She was Academic All-Conference in every sport for four years.
It is on to Colorado Christian University where Sather will major in business and hopes to make the softball team.
This summer Sather plays fastpitch for the Midwest Speed U18 team that won its bracket at the S&C Showcase in Lakeville and went 2-2 in pool play in a tournament in Colorado.
“Our team is a great group of girls who work hard and get along really well,” said Sather about playing with other top players from the metro. The team will end the season at a tournament in Kansas City.
