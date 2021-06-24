The St. Michael Saints won a crazy game in extra innings by a final score of 8-7 on Wednesday, June 16, defeating the Andover Aces for the second time on the season. The majority of the game was much lower scoring than that as St. Michael (2-4) built a 3-1 lead, only to watch it evaporate later in the game.
It was a long night at the St. Michael Recreation Center as a 3-3 game went into extra innings and lasted nearly four hours. After a largely uneventful tenth inning, the bats exploded in the eleventh, and the Aces built a 7-3 lead, seemingly putting the game away for good.
The Saints, however, said “not so fast,” and loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Travis Brown drew a walk to force a run home and then a passed ball led to another run scoring, making it a 7-5 game.
An infield single by Blake Schirmers made it a 7-6 game, still with no outs. After a walk loaded the bases again, a hit batter brought home the tying run. The Saints won the game when the right fielder overran the ball and it dropped in for the game-winning hit.
Overall, the two teams combined to score nine runs in the final inning after combining for six in the previous ten.
Head coach Mike Freske said that he was glad the team never quit on the game.
“You get down four in the eleventh inning and you can pack up and go home, but we didn’t do that,” he said.
The Saints play their next game Sunday, June 27, at home against Forest Lake at 2 p.m.
