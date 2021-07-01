The St. Michael Saints played the Forest Lake Brewers on Sunday, June 27, in Albertville, coming away with a 9-6 victory.
The Saints and Brewers were tied 6-6 in the eighth inning. There, St. Michael took advantage of a few Forest Lake mistakes to take the lead for good.
Ethan Knutson started the game for the Saints, and Nate Loch pitched in relief.
Head coach Mike Freske said that taking advantage of the other team’s errors is how you win games sometimes.
“We gave them a couple early, that’s just baseball, right? Sometimes you give them runs, sometimes they give you runs,” Freske said, also praising his team’s base running and clutch hitting.
The Saints played Champlin on Wednesday, after press deadline. They travel to Blaine on Thursday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m.
