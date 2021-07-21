Saints struggle offensively, fall to LoGators

St. Michael Saint Nate Loch pitches for the Saints against the LoGators. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

One thing has been consistent during the St. Michael Saints 2021 season; the team’s inconsistency. The team either gets hits up and down the lineup, or they struggle to get many hits at all.

The latter happened on Thursday night, July 15, against the Champlin Park LoGators. The Saints recorded just a single hit in the game as they struggled to get any offense going. Champlin Park took advantage and strung some runs together, relying on pitching and defense to shut the Saints down.

The LoGators won by a final score of 9-0, sending the Saints to a record of 3-7 within the Metro Minny and 5-8 overall.

“We’re not answering back,” Thom Krehbiel said. “When they score a run, we need to score a run, and we’re not doing that right now.” He hoped that the team would figure it out by the end of the regular season.

The Saints play Coon Rapids on Thursday night, July 22, at home.

