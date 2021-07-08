The St. Michael Saints played games back-to-back nights and lost both, falling to the Champlin Park LoGators 9-3 on June 30 and the Blaine Fusion by a score of 10-2 on July 1.
Against the Fusion, the Saints fell behind 1-0 early. Blaine scored in the second inning as well. As the Saints struggled to hit in the clutch, the Fusion’s lead grew to 6-0 in the fifth inning, and 9-0 by the end of the sixth inning.
Kyle Esperum drove in the first run for the Saints in the seventh inning. Braedon Levandowski later scored in the inning to make the score 9-2.
Esperum, Henry Berning and Alex Naasz all pitched in the loss.
The Saints play at Loretto on Friday night.
