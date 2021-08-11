Saints split first two games in playoffs

The St. Michael Saints entered the 2021 playoffs as a low seed playing against the Blaine Fusion in Coon Rapids at Wintercrest Field over the weekend. The Saints took the first game 3-2 but lost the second game 5-3 to force a winner-take-all third game.
On Saturday, the Saints got a pair of quick runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. They loaded the bases in the fifth and added another run. In the eighth inning, the Fusion rallied for a pair of runs, but they ultimately fell short as the Saints took the first game of the series.
Sunday’s game played out in a similar fashion except neither team scored through the first five innings. The first runs came in the sixth on a couple of hits and an error by the Saints, giving Blaine a 2-0 lead.
The Saints responded in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run by Alex Naasz, which made the score 2-1 after six. The Fusion got the run back in the top of the seventh inning and held that lead until the ninth.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Travis Brown struck with a two-run double to tie the game at 3-3. The Saints could not get him home, however, and the team missed its best chance to win the game and sweep the series.
The Saints got in trouble in the tenth with a bases-loaded, no outs situation. They turned a home-to-first double play to briefly escape disaster, only for a clutch hit on the other side to score the runners on second and third.
St. Michael could not muster a rally in the tenth and fell by a final score of 5-3.
Manager Mike Freske said that the team played well despite committing four errors along the way.
“They got the hits in the tenth when they needed them and we didn’t, sometimes that happens,” Freske said.
Marcus Krupke pitched into the seventh inning and had a no-decision. Jack Sander took the loss.
The Saints played the Fusion in Blaine on Monday night in the final game of the series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.