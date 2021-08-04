Saints snap losing streak, clinch seventh seed for playoffs

The St. Michael Saints locked up the seventh seed for the Section 4 playoffs in Class B with two Metro Minny losses. Along the way, they finally snapped their losing streak, winning for the first time in nearly a month on Friday night, July 30, against Maple Lake.
The Saints fell to Centennial on Wednesday night, July 28, as their offensive struggles continued. They had opportunities right away in the game, but their clutch hitting was not there, and they stranded several baserunners.
Still, the chances to tie or even take the lead came about in the last two innings. St. Michael loaded the bases in the eighth inning, but Jordan Krupke, the evening’s starting pitcher for the Saints, flew out to end the threat.
The Saints put runners in scoring position in the ninth but got caught in a flyout-throw-out double play to end the threat as well as the game, falling 4-0 to Centennial.
Thom Krehbiel said that the same pattern has been present for most of the season.
“When we score runs, we score a lot. When we don’t score runs, we don’t score runs.”
MAPLE LAKE
St. Michael got their first win since Loretto in early July, beating Maple Lake 6-5 on the road in what ended up being their final regular season game of 2021.
After trailing 3-0 in the first, the Saints scored a pair in the second inning to make it 3-2. The runs were their first scored since their loss against the Orioles when they scored 16.
Trailing 4-2 in the fifth, the Saints got three more runs to take the lead 5-4. Maple Lake tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Finally, the Saints took the lead for good in the ninth and locked down their first victory since July 9.
St. Michael ended up forfeiting the final game of the regular season vs Centennial. They play the Blaine Fusion in a best-of-three series in Coon Rapids over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.