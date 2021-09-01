By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
After a low-scoring victory in the opening round of the state tournament in Chaska, the Saints ran into a powerful offense from New Market on Aug. 27 and fell 10-4, ending their season in Hamburg.
St. Michael ran into trouble in the first inning as they allowed four runs on four hits and an error. The team battled back in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs to cut the lead in half at 4-2. Alex Naasz was hit by a pitch to bring in Ethan Krehbiel-Valoaga from third with the bases loaded. Jordan Krupke singled to drive home Zach Stamp.
Things got difficult for the Saints in the next couple of innings as the Muskies scored three more times to make the lead 7-2. Though Krehbiel-Valoaga hit a home run later in the game, the lead only grew for New Market, who eventually led 10-3 by the eighth inning.
In the ninth, the Saints had one last gasp as three singles produced one more run, and 10-4 was the final score. The Muskies moved on to the final four with the victory, and the Saints went home.
Jordan Krupke gave up five earned runs (seven total) and struck out one batter in five innings pitched. Marcus Krupke pitched the other four innings in relief.
The state tournament for amateur baseball continued over the weekend. It concludes over Labor Day Weekend.
