By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The St. Michael Saints defeated the Blaine Fusion in a winner-take-all third game to advance to the state tournament.

St. Michael fell behind in the first inning against the Fusion on Monday, Aug. 9, but they scored twice in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.

The pair of runs would be all the Saints needed as pitching and defense took care of the rest, sending the Saints to the state tournament for a second straight year.

FOREST LAKE

The Metro Minny sent four teams to the state tournament, and the Saints faced the Forest Lake Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 14, as the teams battled over seeding in the tournament.

It was a competitive ballgame with the Brewers, as the Saints scored first in the first inning. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Saints gave back two runs to the Brewers for a 2-2 tie after five innings.

Forest Lake scored two important runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make it a 4-2 game. The Saints rallied for one run in the ninth, but fell short in a 4-3 loss, settling for the fourth seed in the upcoming tournament.

The Saints will take on Moorhead in the first round of the state tournament on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. in Chaska.

