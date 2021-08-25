Saints advance in state tournament
Mark Hermes bats during Saturday’s big win. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The St. Michael Saints extended their summer with a 2-1 victory against the Moorhead Brewers on Saturday night, Aug. 21, down in Chaska.

St. Michael played mostly mistake-free baseball, which kept the Brewers off the scoreboard until late in the game.

Both teams put runners in scoring position early in the game, but it took until the sixth inning for any scoring to take place. Jack Carroll drove in a run when he put a ball in play, and it got away from the second baseman.

A second run was called back when a grounder clipped one of St. Michael’s baserunners. They got the run back on a bases-loaded walk to Zach Stamp a short time later, making the score 2-0. After missing a chance to break the game open, the Saints moved on to the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, Marcus Krupke took over for Jordan when the latter ran into some trouble. After giving up a run-scoring hit, he settled down and finished the inning.

In the ninth inning, the Brewers put the leadoff man on base only for the Saints to turn a terrific double play to effectively end the threat. A strikeout ended the game and the Saints advanced to the next round of the state tournament, winning by a final score of 2-1.

Jordan Krupke went 7 1/3 innings and got the win.

Manager Mike Freske said that he did not know what to say.

“You never know how long you get to play at this level, or you get to play at the state tournament,” he said, adding that every member of the team contributed to the win in some form.

The Saints take on the New Market Muskies Friday night, Aug. 27, in Hamburg in the next round of the state tournament.

