After a 5-2 2020 season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rogers football team came together and finished the 2021 regular season with a record of 7-1 and reached the Class 5A state tournament for the first time since 2011.
Royals head coach Marc Franz and Rogers ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak, including a 30-7 win over Elk River Oct. 1, on homecoming and carried that momentum into the 2021 Section 6-5A state tournament.
The Royals beat Monticello 14-8 in the Section 6-5A semifinal Oct. 30, at Rogers High School. On Nov. 5, Rogers defeated Park Center 55-12 in the Section 6-5A championship game to capture the Royals’ first section championship in a decade and a berth in the Class 5A state tournament.
On Nov. 13, the Royals stunned Andover 21-20 in the Class 5A quarterfinal at Osseo High School to reach the Class 5A state semifinal for the first time since 2010.
On Nov. 27, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Rogers’ historic 2021 season came to an end at the hands of Mankato West. Rogers scored the first touchdown of the game, but Mankato West took over from there piling up six consecutive touchdowns.
Franz said he couldn’t be more proud of how the 2021 Royals competed this fall.
“They’re a fun group of guys to be around,” he said. “It wasn’t quite what we hoped for at the end. It was a fantastic year working with these boys.”
ELLIE BUZZELLE SCORES 1,000TH POINT
The No. 8 team in Class 4A spoiled a milestone night for Royals junior guard Ellie Buzzelle.
No. 8 Maple Grove (5-0, 1-0) defeated Rogers (0-4, 0-2) 55-43 Jan. 28 at Rogers High School.
Buzzelle scored her 1,000th point on a free-throw during the first half. Buzzelle is the third player in Rogers history to score 1,000 points since the program began in 2003-04.
Buzzelle reached her milestone when she scored her third free throw of the game after drawing a foul. After her 1,000th point was secured, Buzzelle walked off the court with the game ball as fans cheered and leaped with 1,000 signs. The Rogers bench celebrated as well by jumping in the air with 1,000 signs as well as a poster of Buzzelle with a gold “1,000” along with various images from her playing career. It says, “Congratulations Ellie Buzzelle, #30 junior guard 2016-2021.”
Royals head coach Patrick Bowlin said he congratulated Buzzelle when she arrived with the game ball.
“This is an awesome accomplishment,’” Bowlin said. “I told her, ‘We’re going to celebrate after the game.’ I said, ‘Let’s celebrate with a win.’ We came up a little short on that end of it, but her response was, ‘I just want to win tonight.’ She has a good team-first focus. That says a lot about her and her character and the kind of kid she is.”
ROYALS VOLLEYBALL HEAD TO STATE TOURNAMENT
After a 9-4 2020 season that featured two matches that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rogers Royals volleyball team took a big leap forward in 2021.
After losing the first match of 2021 to St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 at Rogers High School and another loss to 2021 Class 4A state champion Wayzata 3-0, the Royals won 24 consecutive matches and would lose only two more matches en route to a 25-4 regular season.
Rogers carried the momentum into the 2021 Section 8-4A tournament. The Royals were not only unbeaten in sections to reach the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in program history, they didn’t lose a single set. Rogers defeated Independent School District 728 nemesis Elk River 3-0 Oct. 28, in the section quarterfinal, then proceeded to shut out Bemidji 3-0 in the section semifinal Nov. 2. Rogers High School hosted both matches.
In the Section 8-4A semifinal, Rogers avenged its loss to St. Michael-Albertville with a 3-0 shut out over the Knights Nov. 6, at Monticello High School to advance to the 2021 Class 4A state volleyball tournament. It was the first time in the program’s 19-year history that the Royals advanced to state.
In the first Class 4A state tournament match in Royals history, Rogers defeated Lakeville North 3-1 Nov. 10, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to advance to the Class 4A semifinal against Wayzata. The Trojans were too much for the Royals to handle Nov. 11, as Wayzata won 3-0, winning set one 25-23, set two 25-11 and set three 25-15. The Royals would face Eden Prairie in the Class 4A third-place match Nov. 13.
In a back-and-forth first set, the Eagles defeated the Royals 33-31 as neither team was able to establish its dominance. Rogers answered by winning set two 25-22 before Eden Prairie came back with a 25-23 win in the third set. Facing elimination, Rogers forced a fourth set, winning 25-22 to extend its 2021 season to a fifth and decisive set. However, Eden Prairie came out on top, winning set five 15-13. Both teams scored 117 points, but the Eagles won 3-2.
Rogers head coach Bo Schmidt said it was an incredible battle by the girls. Schmidt has been Rogers’ head coach since 2018.
“Losing the first set 33-31 after going back and forth with the No. 2 ranked team in the state I thought could have been a back-breaker for us,” Schmidt said. “When we came back in the second set and won it, the way the match went: each set was decided by 3 or less points between each set in the match. We had to be engaged and work hard and concentrate on our goals the whole way through. It came down to a 15-13 loss in the fifth set. I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls battled, how they stayed focused and left it all on the court.”
The Royals look to return to the Class 4A state tournament in 2022, which will be Schmidt’s fifth season as head coach.
