Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.