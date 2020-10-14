A big part of participating in athletics is learning to deal with adversity.
It happens all the time. There are injuries, bad luck and simple fate that can determine wins and losses. Cross country in Minnesota during COVID-19 is no exception.
It’s an outdoor sport with athletes who train, focus on nutrition and peaking at the end of the season while enjoying time with their teammates. There will be no culmination of the cross country season with the state meet at St. Olaf College this year, which means teams are forced to prepare for section meets with no extra carrot to chase.
“Overall, it has been a great season,” Osseo coach John Rundquist said. “There is a special sense of appreciation and sincerity with the opportunity to be together and compete this season. This was witnessed with 26 kids receiving perfect attendance on the squad out of 75 runners. The coaches, runners and parents have done a beautiful job of coming together to work through the COVID-19 modified season.”
He continued, “We have had to change our training with losing the last part of the season. We have adjusted to racing in smaller groups and the runners have found out first-hand the value of one spot with placing, as we have had multiple meets come down to only a couple of points difference between a win and loss.”
Wins and losses are arguably less-important this season. That said, the Osseo and Maple Grove teams are scheduled to run at the Section 5AA meet on Thursday, Oct. 15.
St. Michael-Albertville is the favorite, along with Maple Grove and Mounds View, to win the girls’ title. Osseo is the fourth seed. Osseo’s girls had a 6-0 record in team meets. Maple Grove won the Northwest Suburban title.
On the boys’ side, defending state champion Mounds View is reloading but is still the top title contender, though Maple Grove is expected to challenge.
Lex and Jules Davis are expected to lead the Osseo girls, along with Maria Hoff. The Osseo boys, Rundquist said, are going through a transition year after a third-place finish in 2019. Cade Sandvick has been a top finisher for the Orioles in this truncated season while earning All-Conference honors. Nick Trzynka and Colin Vaughn each were All-Conference Honorable Mention selections.
The issue remains keeping the runners motivated with no state meet. It’s something coaches deal with daily while trying to keep their team happy.
“It is a huge loss for the state of Minnesota to lose the climax of the season with the state meet,” Rundquist said. “It is a special meet with seeing the best in the state compete and normally closure of the season take place there. Our runners kept a realistic mindset about the state meet possibly not taking place. Thankfully, the conference and section meets do bring about a championship environment and they do embrace that opportunity. There are runners that are already thinking about the state meet in 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.