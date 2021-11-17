The Royals’ historic 2021 volleyball season ended with a thrilling third-place match in the Class 4A state tournament. In the end, the No. 2 team in Class 2A came out on top.
No. 2 Eden Prairie (21-7) defeated No. 5 Rogers (29-6) 3-2 in the Class 4A state tournament third-place match Saturday, Nov. 13, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Rogers head coach Bo Schmidt said it was an incredible battle by the girls. Schmidt has been Rogers’ head coach since 2018.
“Losing the first set 33-31 after going back and forth with the No. 2 ranked team in the state I thought could have been a backbreaker for us,” Schmidt said. “When we came back in the second set and won it, the way the match went: each set was decided by three or less points between each set in the match. We had to be engaged and work hard and concentrate on our goals the whole way through. It came down to a 15-13 loss in the fifth set. I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls battled, how they stayed focused and left it all on the court.”
In a back-and-forth first set, the Eagles defeated the Royals 33-31 as neither team was able to establish its dominance. Rogers answered by winning set two 25-22 before Eden Prairie came back with a 25-23 win in the third set. Facing elimination, Rogers forced a fourth set, winning 25-22 to extend its 2021 season to a fifth and decisive set. However, Eden Prairie came out on top, winning set five 15-13. Both teams scored 117 points.
The Royals look to return to the Class 5A state tournament in 2022, which will be Schmidt’s fifth season in charge of the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.