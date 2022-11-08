Down two sets to one to No. 10 St. Michael-Albertville (20-7), it looked like things would go against the Royals in the 2022 Section 8AAAA championship match on Nov. 3, at Monticello High School.
Remarkably, No. 6 Rogers (29-4) took an early lead in the fourth set and won it 25-17. In a closely competitive fifth and final set, the score was 13-13 until Rogers got a kill to break the tie. One play later, the Royals earned the match point as the Rogers student section exploded from the bleachers to celebrate the program’s second section championship in history.
Royals head coach Bo Schmidt said Rogers continued to play its style against an excellent St. Michael-Albertville team.
“We stuck with them,” Schmidt said. “Our serving came alive. We put them out of system, which helped our defense a lot. As soon as our offense could get going, that’s what turned the tide in the match.”
The first set was one of the most competitive of the match. As each team scored a point, the other responded. Unfortunately for the Royals, the Knights broke away and won the set 25-19.
Both student sections were filled with energy. The Rogers student section chanted, “Let’s go Royals!,” while the STMA student section chanted, “Overrated!,” referencing the Royals’ top-10 ranking in Class 4A.
Rogers, thanks to strong serving from sophomore setter Anya Schmidt, responded with a 25-12 win in the second set. St. Michael-Albertville threw a metaphorical counter-punch in the third set, winning 25-11. However, Rogers was down, but not out.
Bo Schmidt said the Royals’ intensity picked up, especially from the seniors knowing that they didn’t want Thursday’s match to be their last.
“The seniors knew it was all on the line, and they came through,” he said. “
The Royals then took the fourth and fifth sets to complete the comeback and advance to the Class 4A state tournament for the second year in a row. The Rogers student section, dressed in construction gear, neon and pink T-shirts stormed the court before the public address announcer told it to return to the bleachers so that the awards ceremony could begin.
After the Knights received their silver medals and their Section 8AAAA runner-up trophy, the Royals received their medals from Dan Ohlgren, Rogers High School’s activities director and received congratulations from RHS Principal Jason Paurus. Senior captains Hannah Bruskiewicz, Payton Daun and Taylor Dawson hoisted the section championship trophy as the student section returned to the court to celebrate.
Dawson said she cried after the match because she doubted if she deserved winning.
“Us doing this together means so much,” Dawson said. “It proves that we deserve this.”
As the Royals hoisted the trophy, everyone chanted, “I believe that we just won!”
Senior middle blocker April Jonason said she feels like she earned the section championship this time unlike last fall.
“The first time, we were bench sitters,” Jonason said. “It’s amazing. It’s such a great opportunity.”
Player of the Match
Anya Schmidt provided clutch offense when the Royals needed it the most. She led the team with 13 kills and eight aces. Defensively, Schmidt led Rogers with 14 digs.
What’s next
Rogers, the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A tournament, was scheduled to face No. 4 Chaska (23-6), ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, in the state quarterfinal Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After press deadline
The winner faced either No. 1 Wayzata (27-4) or Burnsville (19-11) Thursday, Nov. 10, at Xcel Energy Center. The winner of Thursday’s match will play in the Class 4A state championship match Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center, while the loser will play in the third-place match Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
Schmidt said he has high expectations for the Royals at the 2022 Class 4A state tournament.
“We’re looking for a deep run in State,” he said. “Our team has a chance at winning the state tournament. When we have all the pieces, when we all bring it together, it’s an exciting team. I’m proud of this team. I had so much fun with this group of kids. The sky’s the limit. We’re going to put our nose to the grindstone. We were there last year. We know what it’s about now. We’re ready to train. We’re ready to prepare. This [winning the section title] was one of our goals. Another one of our goals was to win the whole thing. We’re coming into the state tournament with a different mindset this year.”
