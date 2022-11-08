Down two sets to one to No. 10 St. Michael-Albertville (20-7), it looked like things would go against the Royals in the 2022 Section 8AAAA championship match on Nov. 3, at Monticello High School.

Remarkably, No. 6 Rogers (29-4) took an early lead in the fourth set and won it 25-17. In a closely competitive fifth and final set, the score was 13-13 until Rogers got a kill to break the tie. One play later, the Royals earned the match point as the Rogers student section exploded from the bleachers to celebrate the program’s second section championship in history.

