The Royals’ historic 2021 football season came to an end Nov. 20.
No. 5 Rogers (10-2) lost 42-7 to No. 1 Mankato West (12-0) in the Class 5A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Rogers hadn’t reached the state semifinals since 2010. It was the first time that Rogers had played a game at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened in 2016.
Rogers head coach Marc Franz said turnovers were a huge part of why the Royals succumbed to the Scarlets on Saturday night.
“They created some huge turnovers,” Franz said. “They had three strip sacks on our quarterback [senior Tyson Vylasek], the first one resulting in a defensive touchdown. The turnover battle was completely one-sided in their favor. Any coach will tell you that turnovers are a huge part of the game. We ended up negative six in the game, especially giving up a touchdown on the one. It’s difficult to recover from.”
Rogers struck first at 5:15 of the first quarter when Vylasek found senior wide receiver Owen Kanzler for his sixth touchdown reception of 2021. Senior kicker Dylan Honnoll made the extra point to make it 7-0 Royals.
Mankato West tied things up when senior quarterback Zander Dittbenner connected with senior wide receiver Mekhi Collins with a 40-yard touchdown reception at 1:21 of the first quarter. It was Collins’ 19th touchdown reception of the season and Dittbenner’s 32nd touchdown pass of 2021.
Things went downhill for the Royals from thereon. Ryan Haley of the Scarlets scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Scarlets a commanding 28-7 lead at halftime. Mankato West scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on the game.
Franz said he couldn’t be any more proud of how the 2021 Royals competed this fall.
“They’re a fun group of guys to be around,” he said. “It wasn’t quite what we hoped for at the end. It was a fantastic year working with these boys.”
