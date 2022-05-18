With a 1-0 lead late in the game against the Elks Thursday, May 12, it looked like the Royals softball team would get revenge for its loss in the 2021 Section 8-4A championship series against their ISD 728 rivals. However, an Elk River underclassman gave her team a crucial hit. It proved to be the climatic moment of the game.
Elk River (7-10, 4-7) defeated Rogers (9-7, 7-5) 2-1 at the Rogers High School softball field. All three runs in the game came via home runs.
Neither team could score in the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Rogers junior catcher Raegan Kimbler blasted her third home run of the season off of Elks junior pitcher Mayci Larson to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.
Elk River couldn’t respond in the fifth. However, with junior right fielder Greta Nelson on-base, Elks sophomore shortstop Nora Zak crushed the ball to left-center field off of Rogers freshman pitcher Brianna Ness to give Elk River a 2-1 lead.
Zak’s home run proved to be the deciding factor in Thursday’s game. Larson shut the door on the Royals in the sixth and seventh innings to help Elk River end its season-long six-game losing streak. She pitched all seven innings and faced 28 batters, averaging four per inning, allowing only three hits and three walks while striking out six.
Ness threw six innings and received the loss, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out five Elks.
The Royals and Elks will not meet again this regular season. Both teams could play each other again in the Section 8-4A tournament, which begins Monday, May 23.
