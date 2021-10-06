On a gorgeous spring day, the Royals avenged their 2021 Section 8-4A championship loss to the Elks with a 10-6 win on Tuesday, April 18.
Royals head coach Jerry Bruns said it always feels great to beat the Elks.
“Whatever sport it is, there’s always extra when the two towns meet each other,” Bruns said. “Early in the season, it’s good to get off with a win. We needed it.”
The Royals opened the scoring in the first inning with a pair of runs, including a double by first baseman-catcher Lexi Young. Rogers scored three more runs in the second inning, which was highlighted by a two-run double from shortstop Lauren Freeberg. Elk River responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. First baseman Kaylyn Breyen, right fielder Regan Zak, left fielder Maddy Peterson and second baseman Cassie Balabon each had RBIs. However, Rogers scored five unanswered runs and led 10-4 with two outs in the seventh inning. The Elks rallied to score two runs, including a bases-loaded walk, but it wasn’t enough.
Bruns said the Royals stayed aggressive throughout the game. That mentality paid off with 10 runs.
“We stayed aggressive in the strike zone, which was the key,” he said. “It’s hard for a pitcher if batters don’t expand the strike zone and swing at balls.”
Elks head coach Jeff Nelsen said Elk River had too many defensive miscues on Tuesday.
“I don’t want to put any excuses out there, but this is only our second day outside,” Nelsen said. “Part of it was mental miscues, which is hard to completely get a full feel in a gym. We’ve got to work a little bit harder to get caught up with some of the people who have been playing outside quite a bit.”
The two teams won’t meet again in the regular season and may not face each other again until next season unless Rogers and Elk River play each other in the Section 8-4A playoffs. Tuesday’s win was Rogers’ first against Elk River since June 8, 2021, when the Royals defeated the Elks 10-6 in a Section 8-4A playoff game at Lions Park.
Offensive Player of the Game
Young had three RBIs and a pair of doubles as she led Rogers’ offensive attack.
Defensive Player of the Game
Kyla O’Keefe pitched five innings in relief of Royals starter Brianna Ness and earned the win, allowing four hits, two runs and five walks while striking out three Elks hitters.
