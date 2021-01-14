The Royals have a new head coach this season. Rogers hired former Totino-Grace head coach Patrick Bowlin after former head coach Greg Amundson retired. Bowlin is the son of Minnesota high school basketball icon Pat Bowlin, the longtime head coach of Winona Cotter.
Last season, the Royals finished 10-16 during the regular season before losing 57-54 to Moorhead in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Moorhead High School.
Returning for Rogers this season is junior guard Ellie Buzzelle, who led the Royals with 371 points in 26 games, averaging 14.3 points per game with 51 three-pointers. Also returning is sophomore guard Clara Glad, who scored 164 points in 26 games last season, averaging 6.3 points per game.
Key departures include forward Alaina Brenning, who finished second on Rogers is scoring with 355 points in 26 games last season, averaging 13.7 per game with 39 three-pointers. In addition to Brenning, guard Ali Karels also graduated. Karels finished third on the Royals in points with 180 in 26 games last season, averaging 6.9 points per game.
Rogers will open the 2020-21 campaign against Champlin Park on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Champlin Park High School. The Rebels defeated the Royals 79-51 in their only meeting last season. Rogers will also have a home-and-home series against Elk River on Friday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School and on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at Elk River High School. The Royals will close the season against Centennial on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School with senior night honoring the 2021 seniors.
